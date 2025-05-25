Elon Musk said that X was working on fixing AI-generated replies from bots on the platform. A user complained that 80% of his replies were from bots, making it difficult for him to block them one by one. The user said that AI replies were getting out of control lately. X platform has previously blocked many bot accounts with automated replies and will now fix the problem with AI replies. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Message Notification for Chats’ To Enhance Chat Filtering and Control, Rolling Out to Beta Testers Soon.

Elon Musk Said X Fixing AI-Generated Replies Problem on Platform

NEWS: X is working on fixing the problem with AI replies. pic.twitter.com/BbBG2xeFNt — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 25, 2025

