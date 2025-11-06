A shocking incident from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, has taken the internet by storm after popular YouTuber Vanshika was caught on camera assaulting her mother, Bunty Kumari, during a live Instagram stream. The altercation occurred on November 4 at their Modinagar Road residence when Vanshika, accompanied by her live-in partner Himanshu and two others, allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh from her mother. When Bunty refused, Vanshika reportedly slapped, dragged, and even tried to strangle her before throwing her to the ground—all while broadcasting the assault live. The disturbing video has since gone viral, drawing massive public outrage. Bunty, who sustained serious injuries, later filed a police complaint. Vanshika, known for her lifestyle and fashion content with 1.9 lakh YouTube subscribers and 7.4 lakh Instagram followers, is now facing severe backlash as her influencer image crumbles overnight. Anunay Sood Dies: Dubai-Based Travel Influencer and Photographer Passes Away at 32, Cause of Death Still Unknown; Netizens Mourn Demise.

YouTuber Vanshika Goes Live on Instagram While Assaulting Her Mother

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta UP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

