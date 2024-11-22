Jeff Bezos has refuted the claim made by Tesla boss Elon Musk that the Amazon founder is advising people to sell their Tesla and SpaceX stocks because he expected Donald Trump to lose the 2024 US election. "Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," Elon Musk, who is set to take over as co-chair of the proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the second Donald Trump administration, wrote on X. In response to this, Jeff Bezos posted, "Nope. 100% not true". Earlier, the Amazon head made headlines after The Washington Post decided to stop making presidential endorsements. The news organisation's move sparked a wave of criticism. Elon Musk Says 'Some Billionaires Are Supporting Kamala Harris Because Donald Trump Will Release Jeffrey Epstein Client List' (Watch Videos).

Jeff Bezos Fact-Checks Elon Musk

Nope. 100% not true. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 21, 2024

