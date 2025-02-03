A large-scale anti-ICE deportation protest in Los Angeles, US, turned chaotic as LAPD officers arrived in force, giving demonstrators three minutes to disperse. Amid growing unrest, protesters began throwing objects at police officers, leading authorities to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly. Officers, donning riot gear, warned of potential arrests if protesters did not comply with the dispersal order. The protest, aimed at opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation policies, saw significant participation, with activists expressing their anger over immigration enforcement. Canadians Boo US National Anthem During LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Game in Canada Following Donald Trump's Tariffs (Watch Video).

Protesters Throw Objects at Police As LAPD Arrives in Force

BREAKING: Anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles, California are reportedly throwing objects at responding police officers. An unlawful assembly has been declared. pic.twitter.com/qVwo4qZjsi — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) February 3, 2025

