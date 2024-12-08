In a significant development, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali has called for a peaceful transition of power after rebel forces successfully overthrew President Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Sunday, December 8. In a statement, Al-Jalali expressed his willingness to hand over the government to the opposition, emphasising the preservation of state institutions. "I am in my home, and I have not left," he declared, affirming his readiness to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the people. This statement comes after a swift offensive by rebel forces, which led to Assad's government collapsing, with war monitors reports suggesting that the president has fled Syria. Assad Regime Falls: War Monitor Says President Bashar al-Assad Fled Syria After Rebels Entered Damascus.

PM Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali Calls for Peaceful Power Transition

Syrian prime minister says he is ready to hand over government to opposition in peaceful transition, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2024

'I Have Not Left', Says PM Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali

A message from the Prime Minister of the Assad regime, Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali "I am in my home and I have not left. The matter is up to any leadership chosen by the people and we are ready to cooperate and all the properties of the people and the institutions of the Syrian… pic.twitter.com/Ssb3yZ0tq4 — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) December 8, 2024

