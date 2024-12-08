Beirut, Dec 8 (AP) The head of a Syrian opposition war monitor says Syria's President Bashar Assad has left the country to an undisclosed location.

Rami Abdurrahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told The Associated Press that Assad took a flight from Damascus early Sunday.

Also Read | Who Is Bashar al-Assad? Why Is Syria Witnessing Civil War for Over 12 Years?.

Abdurrahman's comments came after Syrian insurgents said they had entered Damascus, capping a stunning advance across the country, as residents of the capital reported sounds of gunfire and explosions. There was no immediate statement from the Syrian government. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)