Anders Andersen, a businessman who recently visited India lost his watch while flying back home. Anderson took to LinkedIn to share his experience about living in India and more so his special encounter after he accidentally left his watch at the Bengaluru Airport. Andersen, who left his watch in one of the x-ray trays in his post said, "It was not just any watch, it was the watch my late grandfather gave me as a birth present, and the watch has massive sentimental value for me." He further said that he immediately wrote an email to the concerned authorities who responded to Andersen's mail in less than half an hour. "But incredibly(!), Sunday morning @ 01:41am, I received a mail from Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost & Found confirming that they had recovered my watch, and that it was ready for pick-up in the airport," he said. A few days later, the watch was back on the man's wrist who expressed gratitude and said, "I send huge #kudos to the officers and teams who helped, from Bengaluru airport security CISF to Bengaluru terminal lost and found, AAI and TCS."

See Andersen’s Viral Post Here:

