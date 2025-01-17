A young boy allegedly died after being hit by a football in the chest in Brazil. The incident is said to have taken place during a youth league game. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced online. In the viral clip, 16-year-old Edson Lopes Gama is seen standing in front of the net as a player of the opposing team gets ready to take a penalty during the game on Sunday night, January 12, in Maues. As the video moves further, Gama is seen collapsing and falling on the ground as he tries to save the penalty. He was rushed to hospital in a car from the town of Maues. However, Lopes sadly died on his arrival at the hospital. Brazil: Olympic Kitesurfer Bruno Lobo Rescues 15-Year-Old Girl From Drowning in Sao Luis; Dramatic Video Goes Viral.

🔴 #MUNDO 🇧🇷 | Edson Lopes Gama, portero de 16 años, falleció trágicamente tras recibir un balonazo en el pecho durante un torneo. Edson se desplomó tras el impacto y, pese a los esfuerzos de sus padres por llevarlo al hospital, la sequía de los ríos retrasó el traslado. pic.twitter.com/FS4bwd8kfn — RCR (@rcrperu) January 16, 2025

