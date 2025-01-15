In a dramatic rescue off the coast of Sao Luis, Brazil, Olympic kitesurfer Bruno Lobo saved a 15-year-old girl from drowning on January 10. While kitesurfing, Lobo noticed the girl struggling in the water and quickly came to her aid. After helping her onto his back, Lobo used his kite to guide them both to safety. The girl, identified as Maria Duarte, was later treated by lifeguards and is reported to be unharmed. Lobo, who shared the dramatic rescue video on Instagram, received the highest honour from the Maranhao Military Fire Department for his quick action. Brazil Shocker: Refused Alcohol, Woman Ploughs Car Into Liquor Store Crushing 2 Employees; Video Surfaces.

Olympic Kitesurfer Bruno Lobo Saves Girl from Drowning in Sao Luís

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Lobo (@brunolobo31)

Olympic Athlete Bruno Lobo's Rescue Caught on Camera

Olympic kitesurfer Bruno Lobo rescues a 15-year-old girl from drowning. Beast. Lobo, who represented Brazil in the Paris 2024 Games, noticed a girl struggling to stay above the water while he was kitesurfing. Once Lobo got to the girl, he had her wrap her arms around his neck… pic.twitter.com/ArKOeIN1OA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)