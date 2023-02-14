According to reports, there is an active shooter at Michigan State University. Reports also suggest that there are multiple victims, however, there is no official confirmation. Local police are responding to an active shooter after reports suggest that multiple shots were fired on or near the Michigan State University campus. Students have been requested to seek shelter and stay safe.

Shooting at Michigan State University

BREAKING: Active shooter at Michigan State University, reports of multiple victims — BNO News (@BNONews) February 14, 2023

Reports of Multiple Victims

🚨#BREAKING: Active shooter at Michigan State University, reports of multiple victims⁰⁰📌#EastLansing | #Michigan⁰ Currently, Multiple police are responding to an active shooter Police are reporting multiple shots have been fired on or near the Michigan State University… https://t.co/t9EZxi7AD2 pic.twitter.com/VG6ifvFbx3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2023

