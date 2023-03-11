Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi faces risks of having its $227 million locked up at Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed Friday after a run on deposits doomed the bank’s plans to raise fresh capital. The funds are parked in a money market mutual fund, which isn’t insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., according to a March 10 filing. SVB Shut Down! Elon Musk Open to Idea of Buying Silicon Valley Bank After Taking Over Twitter.

Crypto Bank BlockFi in Crisis After SVB Shutdown:

