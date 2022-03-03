Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Formula 1 has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter. The decision comes amid many sports governing bodies including IOC, FIFA, UEFA imposing bans on the Russian players following the country's military action against Ukraine.

BREAKING: Formula 1 has completely terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix, ending the future of the race. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 3, 2022

