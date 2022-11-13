Two US military planes collided mid-air during an airshow at Texas's Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. Six flight crew members are feared dead as planes immediately fell off to the ground and burst into flames. The collision happened between a Boeing B-17 bomber, which was widely used during World War 2, and a smaller plane. US Military Planes Collide Midair During ‘America’s Premier World War II Airshow’ in Dallas, Six Feared Killed (Videos)

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Mid-air collision between two planes at an airshow in Dallas — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 12, 2022

Watch Video of the Collision:

NOW - B-17 bomber and a smaller plane collide at Dallas airshow.pic.twitter.com/BmJgnxBnrb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)