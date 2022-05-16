Wheat prices surged to a record high on Monday after India decided to ban exports of the commodity as a heatwave hit production. The price, which was already high in the wake of Russia's invasion of major wheat exporter Ukraine, jumped to 435 euros ($453) per tonne as the European market opened.

