Vivo V50e will launch in India on April 10, 2025. The company has teased the upcoming smartphone to come with a quad-curved display and will be ultra slim. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone will have a dual-ring rear camera setup with Aura Light support and a 50MP front camera. It will arrive with Sapphire Blue and Pearl White colour options. The smartphone will offer AI features like Circle-to-Search and AI Image tools. The Vivo V50e price is anticipated to be at a price of around INR 30,000. iQOO Z10 To Launch With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor in India on April 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50e Launch in India on April 10

It's sleek, it's curved, and it has no edges! The new vivo V50e with its Ultra-Slim Quad Curved Display pulls you in. Get ready to experience pure immersion. Launching on 10th April at 12pm! know more https://t.co/TfvlN6i0cs#vivoV50e #PortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/OcidQ3SVdt — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 3, 2025

