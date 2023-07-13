China's pursuit of technological supremacy and its infiltration into every sector of the British economy has been highlighted in a report by the UK Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament. The report states that China is engaged in a battle for technological dominance with the West and appears to be winning. The findings underscore China's aggressive strategies and advancements in various sectors, raising concerns about national security and economic vulnerabilities. China Worm Rain Video! Residents of Liaoning Witness 'Worms Falling Out of Sky' Residents Asked to Carry Umbrella to Streets.

UK Parliamentary Report Raises Concerns

BREAKING: 🇬🇧 UK Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament says in report that 🇨🇳 China is 'engaged in a battle for technological supremacy with the West' and that it 'appears to be winning'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2023

BREAKING: 🇬🇧 UK Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament says in report that 🇨🇳 China has successfully 'penetrated every sector' of the British economy — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)