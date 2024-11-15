Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has dismissed Health Minister Vili Beros after he was arrested in a police raid investigating corruption. Reportedly, the raid, conducted early Friday morning on November 15, was part of an ongoing investigation by Croatia's Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK), which is targeting several individuals, including senior government officials. USKOK has not named the suspects but confirmed that operations took place in Zagreb and the town of Skadar. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a separate investigation against Beros, hospital directors, and two companies, alleging bribery, abuse of power, and money laundering. Beata Halassy, Croatia-Based Scientist, Beats Her Breast Cancer With Lab-Grown Viruses; Here's Everything About Her Experimental Vaccine Oncolytic Virotherapy.

Croatia Health Minister Arrested on Corruption Charges

