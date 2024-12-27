Pattaya, December 27: A British woman spent Christmas Day in a Thai jail after an alleged drunken incident involving having sex in public and property damage at a Pattaya hotel. According to hotel staff at Flipper Lodge, the woman and her partner, neither registered guests, entered the premises intoxicated and began engaging in sexual activity on a sofa in the lobby around 3 am. The situation escalated when one of them attempted to sit on a glass table, causing it to shatter.

Metro reported that the hotel staff confronted the pair, who reportedly refused to leave and caused a commotion. The woman fled but was detained near the beach with assistance from bystanders. Footage shows her hurling insults at officers as she was handcuffed and taken to a police station without her partner. ‘I Bet All the Boys Fancy Me’: UK Teacher Sends Naked Videos of Herself to 15-Year-Old Boy, Asks Him To Have Sex With Her; Jailed.

Police Lieutenant General Ittikorn Saikratok stated the woman, heavily intoxicated and incoherent, remained in custody to sober up. She lacked identification, complicating the investigation. Hotel staff have filed a report for damages caused during the incident. UK: Man Removes Condom Without Woman's Consent During Sex, Sent to Jail for Sexual Assault.

“We will proceed with pressing charges because they damaged property and must take responsibility,” a staff member said.

The case has drawn attention online due to the woman’s outbursts, in which she repeatedly identified herself as British and demanded officers record the incident. Police have advised hotel staff to gather evidence for discussions on compensation once the woman sobers up.

