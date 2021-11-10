Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, who has time and again expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for providing him and his followers refuge in the country when asked during an online news conference about visiting Taiwan, he replied by saying that he prefers to stay in India.

Dalai Lama says prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate' https://t.co/kYD1dtPnzKpic.twitter.com/Fh7ux7rFgQ — Reuters (@Reuters) November 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)