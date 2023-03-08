Recently, a conversation between Elon Musk and Halli Thorleifsson, a Twitter employee, who was sacked had gone viral on social media. The sacked employee who goes by the name of Halli on Twitter had questioned Musk to know whether the social media company had fired him or not. After the incident came to light, Twitter CEO Elon Musk issued an apology. Taking to the microblogging platform, Musk said, "I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful." Musk also said that Halli is considering to remain at Twitter. Laid-Off Twitter Employee Seeks To Know His Status From Elon Musk; Their Public Interaction Is Breaking the Internet.

I Would Like To Apologize to Halli, Says Elon Musk

I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful. He is considering remaining at Twitter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)