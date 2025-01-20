US President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump has come out with her own cryptocurrency token called "$MELANIA". This come days after Donald Trump launched a meme coin of his own. Notably, Melania Trump launched the meme coin with posts on her social media accounts on Sunday, January 19, while Donald Trump's rally was underway in Washington. Soon after Melania Trump launched her cryptocurrency token "$MELANIA", Donald Trump's memecoin "$TRUMP" fell off the cliff and went on to lose 60 per cent in value. Donald Trump Launches Meme Coin ‘$TRUMP’, It Hits Over USD 8 Billion Market Cap in Just 2 Hours.

You Can Buy $MELANIA Now

The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now. https://t.co/8FXvlMBhVf FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P pic.twitter.com/t2vYiahRn6 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 19, 2025

$TRUMP Memecoin Falls off a Cliff

JUST IN - $TRUMP memecoin falls off a cliff after Trump's wife Melania launches her own memecoin. pic.twitter.com/NQsvvxVvbj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 19, 2025

Donald Trump Meme Coin Loses 60% in Value

BREAKING: Trump meme coin loses 60% in value over past half hour — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 19, 2025

