As global temperatures surge and July 2023 is anticipated to break records as the hottest month ever recorded, UN Secretary-General António Guterres asserts that the era of global warming has given way to the more severe reality of "global boiling," necessitating urgent climate action from world leaders. Guterres stated, "'Era of Global Boiling Has Arrived." According to reports, the Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that July 6 saw the warmest day ever recorded, with the 23 hottest days all occurring this month. Scientists attribute the unprecedented heat to fossil fuel use, with projections indicating that July 2023 will surpass previous average temperatures by 1.3C-1.7 degrees.