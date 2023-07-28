As global temperatures surge and July 2023 is anticipated to break records as the hottest month ever recorded, UN Secretary-General António Guterres asserts that the era of global warming has given way to the more severe reality of "global boiling," necessitating urgent climate action from world leaders. Guterres stated, "'Era of Global Boiling Has Arrived." According to reports, the Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that July 6 saw the warmest day ever recorded, with the 23 hottest days all occurring this month. Scientists attribute the unprecedented heat to fossil fuel use, with projections indicating that July 2023 will surpass previous average temperatures by 1.3C-1.7 degrees. 'Incest In Peace'! UN Makes Huge Blunder in Tweet Promoting Peace, Sparks Memefest Online; Check Funny Memes and Jokes.
World's Hottest Month on Record
July has already seen:
The hottest three-week period ever recorded.
The three hottest days on record.
The highest-ever ocean temperatures for this time of year.
It is still possible to avoid the very worst of climate change, but only with dramatic, immediate #ClimateAction.
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 27, 2023
“The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.”
July is set to be the world's hottest month on record, according to a new report, as the UN’s secretary-general António Guterres calls for leaders to act on climate change. pic.twitter.com/zif8kAtjds
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 27, 2023
