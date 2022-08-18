In what can be seen as a historical development, Guatemala on Wednesday said that they have recovered 33 pre-Columbian artifacts that were voluntarily returned from a private collection in Germany. With the help of its embassy, Guatemala "recovered 15 pieces and 18 archaeological fragments that were identified as part of the cultural heritage of our country," the foreign ministry said in a statement. According to reports, the objects include bowls, other vessels, and ceramic figurines dating from the periods between 1,000 BC and 250 AD, and 250-900 AD.

Check Tweet:

Guatemala recovers 33 pre-Columbian artifacts that were voluntarily returned from a private collection in Germanyhttps://t.co/G7aPJaBXqF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)