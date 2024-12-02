In a shocking incident, around 100 are feared dead after violence led to a stampede during a match between the Labe and Nzerekore football teams in Guinea's Nzerekore. Several terrifying videos of the Guinea football riots have surfaced on social media. Guinea's Prime Minister Bah Oury condemned the violence in a statement on X. “The government regrets the incidents that marred the football match between the teams of Labe and Nzerekore this afternoon in Nzerekore," he said. "The government is closely monitoring the situation and reiterates its call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured.” More information will be released as it becomes available, he added. Guinea Football Stampede: Dozens, Including Children, Killed in Stampede Following Clashes at Soccer Match (Watch Videos).

Guinea stadium crush kills 56 people after disputed refereeing decision. The fatalities occurred during the final of a tournament in honour of #Guinea's military leader Mamady Doumbouya at a stadium in Nzerekore, one of the nation's largest cities. Some fans threw stones,… pic.twitter.com/qNAxjtlUkM — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 2, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Clashes break out between rival fans at soccer match in N’zerekore, Guinea, killing at least 100 people. 📌#NZerekore | #Guinea At least 100 people were killed on Sunday after clashes broke out between rival fans at a soccer match in N'Zerekore, Guinea, AFP… pic.twitter.com/Tio6nVhOq4 — Abdul khabir jamily (@JamilKhabir396) December 1, 2024

