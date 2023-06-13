A "helicopter mishap" in northeast Syria has been reported by the American military, hurting up to twenty American service men. The accident occurred in northeast Syria on Sunday, according to a brief statement from U.S. Central Command, but no specifics about what happened were given. The military personnel are being treated for their wounds, according to Central Command, and 10 of them have been transported to higher care institutions outside of its jurisdiction. "The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported", it added. Colombia Helicopter Crash: Video Shows Army Chopper Crashing Down in Quibdo, Four Killed.

Helicopter Accident in Syria

