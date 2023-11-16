Palestinian state news agency has said that a mosque in central Gaza was struck in an air attack. There has been no reports of any casualties. Meanwhile, on the 42nd day of the Israel-Palestine conflict On the 42nd day of the ongoing conflict, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) uncovered additional evidence pointing to the utilisation of hospitals by Hamas. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Capture and Demolish Hamas-Run Parliament in Gaza (Watch Video).

Central Gaza Mosque Struck in Air Attack

BREAKING: Palestinian state news agency says that a mosque in central Gaza was struck in an air attack — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)