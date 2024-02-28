At his weekly audience on Wednesday, February 28, Pope Francis told the faithful he was still ailing and deferred the reading to an assistant. The 87-year-old pope, who has recently experienced various health problems, postponed appointments on Saturday and Monday because of what the Vatican described as a minor case of the flu. He delivered his Angelus message to the usual Sunday gatherings in St. Peter's Square. Meanwhile, Italian news agency Ansa reported that Pope Francis visited Rome's Gemelli hospital following his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Pope Francis Breaks Down in Tears While Offering Prayers for Peace in Ukraine During Annual Prayer at Rome’s Spanish Steps (Watch Video).

Pope Francis Skips Reading at General Audience

Pope Francis skips reading at audience, says he still has a cold https://t.co/gMaDy0ia8Y pic.twitter.com/okLAKUlQ36 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 28, 2024

BREAKING: Pope Francis on Wednesday visited Rome's Gemelli hospital following his general audience at the Vatican, Italian news agency Ansa reported Wednesday. https://t.co/6YZdSsfUG2 pic.twitter.com/kEIYf3gJ61 — ABC News (@ABC) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)