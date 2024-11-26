John Tinniswood, the world's oldest man has died at the age of 112 at a care home in Southport. John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912, the year the Titanic sank. Tinniswood also served in World War 2 and retired in 1972 after careers with Royal Mail and Shell. ""John always liked to say thank you. So on his behalf , [we] thank all those who cared for him over the years, including his carers at the Hollies care home, his GPs, district nurses, occupational therapist and other NHS staff," Tinniswood's family said. 'World's Oldest Man' Dies at 127: Jose Paulino Gomes, Who Was Born on August 4 in 1895, Passes Away Few Days Before His 128th Birthday.

John Tinniswood Dies

John Tinniswood, the world's oldest man, has died at age 112 pic.twitter.com/q7wYWddpeg — BNO News (@BNONews) November 26, 2024

