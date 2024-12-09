Kanlaon Volcano, one of the Philippines’ 24 active volcanoes, erupted on Monday afternoon, spewing a massive ash column 3,000 meters into the sky. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported the eruption at 3:03 PM local time, warning of a potential escalation into explosive eruptions. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of residents within a six-kilometer radius of the summit and advised preparedness for further evacuations. Videos shared on social media showed a giant, cauliflower-shaped plume rising above the crater, with red-hot ashes and debris falling on the southeastern slope. In September, Kanlaon forced evacuations after releasing harmful gases. Officials are closely monitoring the situation as volcanic activity intensifies. Volcano Erupts in Colombia: Antioquia’s San Jose Mulatos Volcano Erupts Sending Mud and Ash Soaring Into Sky.

Kanlaon Volcano Erupts in Philippines

Mount Kanlaon in the Philippines erupted today at 3.03pm. The alert level has been raised to level 3....👀 pic.twitter.com/lm39QjeyMg — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) December 9, 2024

I have never driven near the vicinity of an erupting volcano before. 😳 This was Mount Kanlaon near Bago City, Negros Occidental in the Philippines 🇵🇭 The resulting fly ash was like a sand storm. Praying no injuries or deaths. pic.twitter.com/FjkpWTnT74 — Alan Salazar (@AlanSalazarCO) December 9, 2024

NEW - Evacuations underway as Philippine volcano eruptshttps://t.co/PIqyQJUZE2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 9, 2024

