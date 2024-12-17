Two men were arrested in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, for performing an illegal tongue-splitting procedure at their tattoo parlour. S. Hariharan (25), owner of Alien Tattoo in Melachinthamani, performed the procedure on V. Jayaraman (24), which was filmed and shared on social media, leading to police intervention. Authorities received complaints that videos of the procedure were influencing youths and students to undergo similar modifications. The accused had also showcased Hariharan’s own split tongue and altered appearance on Instagram, further encouraging the trend. Both individuals were arrested on Sunday and booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and endangering human life. Police are continuing their investigations to curb such unsafe and illegal body modification practices. Getting Tattoo Can Infect You With HIV? 68 Women Diagnosed With AIDS in 4 Years in Ghaziabad, 20 of Them Blame Tattoos for HIV Infection.

