Fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar has tragically passed away at the age of 43, three months after being shot during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles. His fitness brand, Self Made Training Facility, made the announcement via an Instagram post on Saturday, December 21. The post described Aguilar as a "visionary" and "inspiration" who left an enduring legacy in the fitness industry. Aguilar had been fighting for his life since the September 13 incident in Bel-Air, where four male suspects shot him during an attempted robbery. The suspects fled the scene, and despite his valiant battle, Aguilar passed away surrounded by family. Michelle Young Dies: 34-Year-Old US Army Veteran, Fitness Influencer and Single Mother Dies by Suicide Days After Sharing Heartfelt Message of Daughter’s Birthday.

Miguel Angel Aguilar Dies at 43

