Authorities in the US have arrested and charged with hate crime a man identified as Mohamed Hassanain, who attacked an Indian-origin Sikh taxi driver at JFK International Airport, knocked off his turban and yelled at him "turbaned people, go back to your country".

See Tweet:

UPDATE: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department has arrested Mohamed Hassanain for the January 3 attack on "Mr. Singh," a Sikh taxi driver, at JFK airport. The incident is being considered a hate crime. Read more: https://t.co/PZb6nuS6jC pic.twitter.com/fwnm1uqJ6a — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)