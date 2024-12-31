In an unfortunate incident in the United States, a two-storey building in the Lower Garden District in New Orleans partially collapsed on Monday evening, December 30. The building collapse also led to the crushing of two cars and knocking out power to nearly 300 residents in the area. Multiple videos showing the building collapse caught on camera have surfaced online. It is reported that the incident took place at Hastings Place and Magazine Street. The structure, which reportedly collapsed, was vacant, and there were no reports of any injuries or casualties. The incident captured on dashcam footage showed the building on Magazine and Felicity Street collapsing and a transformer exploding minutes after the collapse. Cyberattack Targets US Treasury: Workstations Compromised, Unclassified Documents Accessed by Chinese State-Sponsored Advanced Persistent Threat.

Building Collapses Partially in New Orleans

🚨🇺🇸BUILDING COLLAPSES NEAR MAGAZINE STREET IN NEW ORLEANS, LEAVES 300 WITHOUT POWER A two-story building in the Lower Garden District partially collapsed Monday evening, crushing two cars and knocking out power to 300 residents. The structure, at Hastings Place and Magazine… https://t.co/9hzJ00ve00 pic.twitter.com/EdPfR0N8zg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 31, 2024

Incident Caught on Dashcam Goes Viral

BREATHTAKING VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows the building on Magazine and Felicity Street collapsing and transformer explode. 📸: LaRhonda Lou Collins pic.twitter.com/IGur3tbRDJ — wdsu (@wdsu) December 31, 2024

