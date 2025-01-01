The city of New Orleans was struck by a devastating tragedy early New Year's Day, when a pickup truck ploughed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing at least 12 people and injuring 30. Mayor LaToya Cantrell swiftly labelled the incident as a "terrorist attack" during a press conference, emphasising the city's shock and grief. Reports indicate that investigators have since discovered an improvised explosive device near the scene, heightening concerns over the intentional nature of the attack. Authorities have not confirmed the device’s viability, but the ongoing investigation is critical. Security forces are securing the area as federal and local agencies work together. Cantrell, who has been in contact with the White House and state officials, has called for prayers as the community reels from the tragedy. New Orleans New Year Tragedy: 10 Killed, 30 Others Injured After Man Drives SUV Into Crowd Celebrating New Year's Eve on Bourbon Street and Opens Fire, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell Calls Bourbon Street Incident a 'Terrorist Attack'

New Orleans mayor says New Year's Day mass casualty incident was a 'terrorist attack,' reports AP. pic.twitter.com/o04RNwvTya — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2025

FBI Investigates Possible Explosive Device After Deadly New Orleans Attack

🚨🇺🇸FBI FINDS BOMB IN NEW ORLEANS AFTER BOURBON STREET ATTACK The FBI has discovered an improvised explosive device near the scene of the Bourbon Street vehicle attack that killed 12 and injured 30. Authorities have not yet determined if the device is viable, but the discovery… https://t.co/sMRxo9R0mv pic.twitter.com/rtmlshdrlc — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)