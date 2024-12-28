Police responded to a disturbing incident at Penn Station in New York’s Midtown Manhattan, where a person was set on fire near an escalator. Firefighters confirmed the victim sustained moderate burn injuries from direct flames and is receiving medical care. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to investigate the circumstances, as the victim’s account remains unclear. Penn Station, the busiest train hub in North America, remains operational while the investigation continues. The situation is developing, and updates are expected as more details emerge. US: Woman Sleeping on Stationary New York City Subway Train Dies After Being Set on Fire, Probe Underway.

Tragedy At Penn Station

🚨#BREAKING: Police are on the scene after a person was set on fire near an escalator at Penn Station 📌#Manhattan | #Newyork Police are currently on the scene at Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan, New York, after a person was reportedly set on fire near an escalator.… pic.twitter.com/K8adAiCM05 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 28, 2024

