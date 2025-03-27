A 12-year-old boy, Jadako Taylor, died of cardiac arrest after being forced into two prolonged ice baths and strenuous exercises by his caregiver, 23-year-old Anthony McCants, in Akron, Ohio. Authorities responded to a call on Saturday afternoon and found the child unresponsive. He suffered cardiac arrest, with his body temperature dropping to 74°F—far below the hypothermia threshold of 95°F. According to a criminal complaint, McCants made Jadako endure a 45-minute ice bath with pushups and physical activity, followed by a second 30-minute ice bath. McCants, now charged with felony child endangerment, was responsible for the child’s safety, though their exact relationship remains unclear. The shocking incident has sparked outrage, with authorities continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jadako’s tragic death. Jessica Aber Dies: Former US Attorney, Who Quit After Donald Trump Took Office, Found Dead At Home in Virginia.

