Hour-long heavy rains caused major urban floods, disrupted the water and electricity supplies, and caused traffic jams in the Punjab province in Pakistan. According to the Dawn, the recently renovated Kalma Chowk subway flooded with huge rainfall due to Gulberg and Johar Town being among the worst-affected metropolitan regions of the city, prompting the authorities to ultimately stop it for traffic after several drivers became stuck there. Videos of Pak's overflowing underpass have been doing rounds on social media since Monday. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Uprooting of Trees, Severe Waterlogging in Parts of City (See Pics and Videos).

Clips of Overflowing Pak Underpass Surfaces Online

Hats off to IK's Wasim Akram + for introducing the pinnacle of engineering & construction in Pakistan by creating the country's first Underwater Underpass. Not only will it shorten distances but also store water so citizens can enjoy a nice swim whilst travelling. pic.twitter.com/XmxSngflsA — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) June 26, 2023

Kalma chowk underpass after torrential rain today in Lahore.pic.twitter.com/Tu1JsDs8B3 — Discover Pakistan 🇵🇰 | پاکستان (@PakistanNature) June 26, 2023

Underpass in Lahore Turns Into 'River':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)