Samuel Bateman, an Arizona-based polygamist leader with 20 “spiritual wives,” including 10 minors as young as 9, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Bateman pleaded guilty to kidnapping girls and forcing them into becoming his sex slaves, manipulating male followers to give up their wives and daughters to “atone for their sins.”Authorities discovered Bateman’s crimes in August 2022 after a tip revealed children trapped in a trailer. Police stopped his vehicle and rescued multiple girls, including three aged 11 to 14. Bateman transported victims across Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Nebraska, subjecting them to abuse. Eight victims placed in foster care later escaped with his help. Seven adult wives now face charges for aiding sexual abuse or obstructing the investigation. Samuel Bateman Sentencing: Arizona Polygamous Sect Leader With 20 'Wives' Gets 50 Years in Prison for Sex Acts With Children.

Polygamist Leader Samuel Bateman Sentenced to 50 Years

NEW: Arizona polygamist leader who had 20 "wives" with one as young as 9 years old, sentenced to 50 years in prison. Samuel Bateman pleaded guilty to a scheme where he would kidnap girls and turn them into his s*x slaves. Bateman had 10 "spiritual wives" under the age of… pic.twitter.com/BOHs62TyK6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 14, 2024

