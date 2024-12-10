Mumbai, December 10: Samuel Bateman, the leader of a polygamous sect in Arizona, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on December 9 for coercing children into sexual acts and orchestrating their transportation across state lines for these crimes. Bateman, who claimed more than 20 spiritual "wives," including several underage girls, led a group that was an offshoot of the notorious Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). He pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to transport minors for sexual activity and to kidnap victims from protective custody, with federal authorities outlining his years-long criminal scheme.

According to a CBS News report, the 48-year-old religious leader exploited his followers, coercing women and children as young as nine years old into sexual acts under the guise of religious doctrine. Bateman claimed to be a prophet, following in the footsteps of Warren Jeffs, the former FLDS leader, and declared that polygamy was essential for salvation. The victims, some of whom were minors, were taken from their families and subjected to sexual abuse as part of Bateman's twisted belief system. Arizona: Polygamous Leader Samuel Bateman Had 20 Wives, Many of Them Minors, Says FBI.

Bateman's legal troubles began when he was arrested in August 2022 after a routine traffic stop. Authorities found three girls aged between 11 to 14 years inside a poorly ventilated trailer, raising suspicions about the extent of his criminal actions. The investigation revealed that Bateman had been transporting minors across state lines for sexual exploitation. Federal prosecutors also uncovered a plot where Bateman and his followers planned to kidnap some of the victims from foster care, an effort that was later thwarted. US: Arizona Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Ban Passed in 1864, Rules That State Must Adhere to Century Old Law Banning Nearly All Abortions.

The charges Bateman faced were the result of a long federal investigation, which revealed a pattern of kidnapping and sexual abuse. Bateman’s group, which was based near the Arizona-Utah border, was an offshoot of the FLDS, a sect known for its controversial practices, including the forced marriages of underage girls to older men. Bateman, in particular, used his position of power to manipulate his followers, demanding that they surrender their daughters and wives to him as part of his religious rituals and forgiveness of their sins.

CBS News reported that Bateman’s influence extended beyond his immediate group. He also sought to gain control over other FLDS communities. Bateman also played a role in orchestrating the kidnapping of children who had been placed in protective custody after his arrest. In one notable incident, eight children who were in foster care escaped and were found in Washington state, allegedly being transported by one of Bateman's adult "wives." His attempts to evade justice and further traumatise his victims were central to the charges, adding to the severity of his sentencing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).