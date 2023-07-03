Pope Francis recently said that the burning of the Quran is "rejected and condemned". Notably, he rejected and condemned the permission given to burn the Quran in Sweden. The development comes after the Sweden government on Sunday condemned the burning of the Quran, the holy book of the Muslims outside a mosque in Stockholm. "Any book considered holy should be respected to respect those who believe in it," the pope said. He further said that he feels angry and disgusted over these actions. Sweden Quran Burning: Swedish Government Condemns Protest, Calls It Islamopbobic.

