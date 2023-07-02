Sweden's government on Sunday condemned the burning of a Qur’an outside Stockholm’s mosque. The Swedish government calls it an Islamophobic act. This happened after the condemnation came in response from the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Muslim countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest at the Quran burning incident. Quran-Burning Protest in Sweden Gets Permission: Swedish Police Allows Burning of Quran Outside Mosque in Stockholm.

Check the Details Below:

BREAKING: Sweden's government has condemned the Quran-burning protest, calls it Islamopbobic — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 2, 2023

#Sweden government has condemned this week’s burning of a #Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque, calling it an “Islamophobic” act. #UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/HhoxYpesmH — UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)