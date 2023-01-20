New Delhi, January 20 : Reed Hastings has stepped down from his role as the CEO of Netflix. While Hastings announced his decision, Netflix has revealed sudden rise in subscriber numbers towards end of 2022. Netflix Hiring for Flight Attendant for Private Jets, Offering Pay of Up to $3,85,000.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Resigns :

Reed Hastings steps down as Netflix CEO as company posts subscriber gains https://t.co/BqSbcfZ1Nppic.twitter.com/vPb6Zb2GJc — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2023

