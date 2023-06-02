Apple has rubbished Russian claims about spying on its citizens. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) recently claimed that Apple cooperated with American spies to surveil Russian iPhone users. It claimed to have uncovered an American espionage operation that involved thousands of iPhones using sophisticated surveillance software. Apple Inc denies these allegations. As per a Reuters report, the Cupertino giant has stated that it "never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will." Meanwhile, the NSA has declined to comment. Apple WWDC 2023: Tech Giant To Announce Several Macs Next Week.

Apple Rubbishes Kremlin Claims of Spying on Russian Citizens:

