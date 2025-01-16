Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry today, January 16, courted controversy while sharing his views on the stabbing incident on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain (Fawad Chaudhry) said that Muslim actors are facing serious life threats in India since the rise of Hindu Mahasabha. "Pakistan must rise for the rights of Indian Muslims," his post read. The Race actor was injured in a stabbing incident after an intruder attacked him with a knife at around 2.30 AM today at his Bandra home. Following the attack, Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised and underwent surgery. Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor ‘Out of Danger’ After Stabbing Incident; Lilavati Hospital Doctors Closely Monitoring His Recovery – Read Official Statement.

Muslim Actors Are Facing Serious Life Threats

Saif Ali Khan hospitalised: Actor stabbed six times by intruder… Muslim actors are facing serious life threats since the rise of Hindu Mahasabha …. Pakistan must rise for the rights of Indian Muslims https://t.co/GxwkYPpDKO — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 16, 2025

