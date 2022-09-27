A large number of police forces have been deployed around the Budokan hall in Tokyo, Japan, where the funeral is going on. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. PM Modi will join several global leaders to pay tributes to the late Shinzo Abe. World leaders including US Vice President Kamala Harris, Canada PM Justin Trudeau, and Australian PM Antony Albanese are among the guests at the last rites ceremony of the former Japam PM.

Watch Live Streaming of Shinzo Abe's Funeral via YouTube Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)