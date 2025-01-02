Authorities have identified 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado as the accused in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The blast, which occurred on January 1, claimed one life and injured seven others. Investigators suspect the incident to be a deliberate act of terrorism. Livelsberger had no known ties to organised groups. Law enforcement continues to investigate his motives and connections to other incidents. Tesla Cybertruck Blast: Tesla Truck Explodes Outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas in Suspected Terror Attack, Elon Musk Reacts as Vehicle 'Contained' Explosion (See Pics and Videos).

Tesla Cybertruck Blast

