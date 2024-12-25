A Peruvian police officer dressed as the famous Christmas character, the Grinch, helped dismantle a drug trafficking gang in southern Lima. The unusual operation, part of an ongoing tradition where officers wear costumes during festive seasons, took place just days before Christmas. Footage from the operation shows the Grinch wielding a sledgehammer to break down a door before storming into the premises with fellow officers. The team arrested three suspects accused of drug trafficking and confiscated a stash of narcotics during the raid. After the arrests, the disguised officer was seen posing with the seized drugs and the apprehended individuals. Authorities emphasized the effectiveness of this unconventional approach, explaining that the costume allowed the officer to move unnoticed before the raid. "Three drug dealers are now in custody," officials announced, commending the Grinch for his stealth and success. Earthquake in Peru: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Southern Peru, Tsunami Alert Lifted (See Pics and Videos).

Police Officer Disguised As ‘Grinch’ Busts Drug-Trafficking Gang in Lima

NEW: Undercovered police officer dressed as the Grinch makes a drug bust, seen arresting members of an alleged drug-trafficking gang. The Dr. Suess character was seen breaking through a door with a sledgehammer in Lima, Peru before making arrests. The Grinch then located the… pic.twitter.com/NhQcRPA36u — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 24, 2024

VIDEO: A police officer disguised as the popular Christmas character the Grinch helped a squad arrest a gang of three drug traffickers in southern Lima, according to Peruvian authorities pic.twitter.com/RH0TKprktK — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 24, 2024

