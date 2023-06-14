Sheikha Hend bint Faisal Al Qasimi, a princess from the UAE's royal family, slammed Sudarshan TV's Editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavhanke, over a tweet on secularism. Chavhanke alleged that passengers were kept waiting outside a bus in the UAE while a Muslim driver offered Namaz inside the bus. He also shared a video to strengthen his claim. In response, Sheikha Hend bint Faisal Al Qasimi shared a tweet from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) that clarified the incident. According to the RTA, the bus was outside its operational hours at the time, and for safety reasons, no one is allowed to enter the bus before or after the scheduled trip. "He was done with his work and permitted to pray in the bus especially since he wasn’t hurting anyone. Learn from the religion of peace how to be respectful of others, even if they don’t follow your religion or politics," she tweeted. Namaz in UP Temple: Youth Performs Namaaz in Hapur Temple, Chased Away by Priests.

UAE Princess Slams Suresh Chavanke:

He was praying after work hours in a bus he is responsible for in a Muslim country that is tolerant of other religions. The Emirates is NOT a secular country, just to remind you to get your facts straight. He was not killing and kicking out people from their homes and shops like… pic.twitter.com/Unohz4BWJN — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) June 13, 2023

