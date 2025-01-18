The Donald Trump administration is gearing up for a large-scale immigration raid in Chicago, Illinois, scheduled to commence Tuesday morning 21st January. The operation, led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), is expected to involve the deployment of 100 to 200 officers to enforce federal immigration laws. Reports reveal that the initiative aims to target individuals with outstanding deportation orders and those deemed a priority for removal. Further updates on the operation's scope and outcomes are awaited as Tuesday approaches. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect Announces Inauguration Ceremony Moved Inside Capitol Rotunda Due to Severe Windchill.

Donald Trump Administration Plans Large-Scale Immigration Raid in Chicago

BREAKING: Trump to Begin Large-Scale Deportations Tuesday — The incoming Trump administration is planning a large-scale immigration raid in Chicago next week - WSJ pic.twitter.com/YXKWBz2Ii3 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 18, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: The Trump administration is planning a large-scale immigration raid in Chicago, Illinois, starting Tuesday morning. ICE is expected to deploy between 100 and 200 officers to carry out the operation. pic.twitter.com/j7MBpNk01g — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)