In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed, and over 30 were injured after a dust storm caused dozens of vehicles to crash along Interstate 55 in Central Illinois on Monday. The mishap took place due to dust from newly plowed fields took over the highway, officials said. The injured ones were rushed to the hospital. The wrecks of the cars on I-55 caused major traffic jams. Mexico Bus Accident: 18 Tourists Killed After Bus Plunges Into Ravine in Nayarit.

Car Pile-Up on Interstate 55:

